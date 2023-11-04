What a shot by Jordan Goodwin

The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
Timothy Liljegren was placed on long-term injured reserve as a result of Brad Marchand's questionable hit.
Bruins star-pest Brad Marchand and ref Wes McCauley drew the ire of Leafs fans once again after defenseman Timothy Liljegren left with a serious injury.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
Joey Votto's 22-year relationship with the Reds came to an inglorious end Saturday with the announcement the Reds declined his 2024 option.
Some NFL teams have a starter-ready option ready to step in at QB if need be. But plenty of others are inviting trouble with their plans.
Allow us to play armchair GM for a moment with these blockbuster deals.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen will line up alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the front row of the grid.
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
The wind is the course's main defense. Tiger emphasized shot-making and strategic decision-making.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks parted ways with assistant head coach/offensive co-ordinator Khari Jones on Friday. Ottawa hired Jones on Dec. 3, 2022 and he served as the team's offensive playcaller this past season. Ottawa (4-14) finished fourth in the East Division and missed the CFL playoffs. The Redblacks ended their season with three straight losses. Even more disappointing, though, was at one point this year Ottawa had a 3-3 record. Ottawa endured injuries at quarterback, first losing promi
Princess Charlotte has the sweetest bond with her family members, Mia and Lena Tindall and you won't believe why. See details.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Defending champion Brad Gushue of Canada advanced to the men's final at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships with an 8-3 win over Andrew Stopera of the United States on Friday. Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., which also includes vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden and lead Geoff Walker, broke open a close game with three points in the ninth end and stole two more in the 10th to seal the win. Canada's opportunity came in the ninth when a stone from Stopera f
As the Calgary Flames once again struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the solution to their woes is already with the organization.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager took the stage to thunderous chants of “M-V-P!, M-V-P!” as the Texas Rangers celebrated the franchise’s first World Series championship Friday. “Really this was truly special, we appreciate all of your support,” Seager, the second-time World Series MVP, said during the ceremony following a two-hour parade along a 2-mile route near the team's ballpark. The team said an estimated 500,000 to 700,000 fans attended the parade, the same estimate given to local medi
NFL Week 9 picks: Our previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, Cowboys-Eagles, Bills-Bengals, five big upsets and all of the rest
PARIS (AP) — Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Masters on Thursday in a rare scheduling protest, with the fatigued Italian criticizing organizers for failing to give him enough time to rest following an early morning finish in his previous match. “I am sorry to announce that I am withdrawing from today’s match in Bercy,” the fourth-seeded Italian wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain his decision which saw third-round opponent Alex de Minaur get a walkover into the quarterfinals.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her list of players to temper expectations for in Week 9.