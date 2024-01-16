What a shot by Jalen McDaniels
What a shot by Jalen McDaniels, 01/15/2024
Wayne and Janet Gretzky have five children, and they've each chosen their own paths.
The Dallas Cowboys struggled mightily in the first half of their wild card game against Green Bay. Here are the best reactions.
However, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said he couldn’t give his game jersey to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The Chiefs and Texans are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who the teams will play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
Postgame quotes from the Dallas podium, locker room after the Cowboys’ 48-32 win.
Yes, Jared Goff and the Lions eliminated the Rams from the NFL playoffs, but Bill Plaschke still would prefer to have Matthew Stafford at quarterback.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a hit from Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during Saturday night's frigid AFC wild-card playoff game. With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history, and it was unclear whether the temperature made the shell of Mahomes' helmet more brittle than usual. Regardless, the reigning league MVP was left with a fist-sized chunk of plastic miss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite fans to help dig out a snow-filled Highmark Stadium for their delayed playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, now scheduled for Monday, Eschrich couldn’t resist. Sniffling and shivering from the cold, Eschrich detailed the seemingly impossible task he and the estimated 85-person shovel crew faced while being
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell has receipts. He's just not ready to turn them in yet. “There will be a time and place for that,” the Detroit Lions coach said Monday, a day after leading his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams to give the franchise its first playoff win in 32 years. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 2 seed, will host two playoff games in one postseason for the first time in franchise history in a divisional round matchup next Sunday against the winner of the Philadelphia-Tampa Ba
The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know for kickoff time and channel.
The Philadelphia Eagles star considered retiring after last year's Super Bowl
Daniel Berger is returning to the PGA Tour but the better story may be who will be carrying his bag.
Pavel Kotov of Russia smashed a ball out of anger and scared the heck out of a nearby attendant.
The Lions were on the bad end of what looked like another bad call.
The two friends cheered on their guys in matching Chiefs puffer jackets amid the frigid temps at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday
Postgame quotes from the Green Bay podium, locker room after the Packers’ 48-32 win.
Jerry Jones said he wasn't able to process the reasons for the Cowboys' blowout loss to the Packers in the playoffs and remained mum on Mike McCarthy.
Here’s what Chiefs players said it was like being on the field in Saturday night’s sub-zero temperatures.
True to his ways, Terry Ryan made no effort to hide his emotions in a post-game interview following a surprise return to professional hockey on Sunday afternoon.The former Montreal Canadiens draft pick suited up for his hometown Newfoundland Growlers against the Adirondack Thunder amid a flu outbreak that left the Growlers shorthanded. The ECHL appearance marked his first game of professional hockey in 21 years.Ryan, whose fervent and fiery ways took him all the way to a brief stint in the NHL i