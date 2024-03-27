What a shot by Isaiah Joe
President Biden poked fun at former President Trump for boasting about winning two golf trophies at his own golf club’s awards Sunday. “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment,” Biden wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Biden attached a screenshot of Trump’s post earlier in the night on Truth Social. “It is my great…
The Chiefs will take part in the very first new-look NFL kickoff. Here is how it will look starting next season.
The incidents took place in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, forcing the NCAA and host school Gonzaga to scramble to help the Utes relocate to another hotel.
A lawsuit, organized by the Independent Council on Women's Sports, has the potential to have a sweeping impact on the NCAA and college sports.
Max Domi lined up for a faceoff in Washington, looked over at Alex Ovechkin and thought, “Wow, that’s going to be the greatest goal-scorer of all time.” Then he looked over at Auston Matthews and realized his Toronto teammate could be in that discussion too. That came in the middle of another two-goal game by Matthews, who has scored an NHL-leading 58 this season. Scoring 70 would require a goal-a-game tear down the stretch, which isn't out of the realm of possibility by any means, but the U.S.-
Former Miami Open finalist Casper Ruud was caught on camera ripping the tournament for being “cheap” and not providing adequate changing room.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kickoff returns are returning to the NFL. Team owners on Tuesday approved a new rule that will take what essentially had become “a dead play” and make it an integral part of the game again. “We feel this is a great day for the NFL,” said Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who was heavily involved in creating the framework for the new hybrid kickoff. The major overhaul to special teams — which has been in the works for years — takes elements of the kickoff rules u
Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by the New York Mets on Tuesday after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever will receive $217,742 in termination pay rather than the $900,000 salary chosen by a three-person panel over the Mets' $815,000 offer. Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, salaries determined in arbitration are not guaranteed.
DENVER — Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is returning to the NHL team's bench for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. St. Louis had been away from the team since March 16 for family reasons. The Canadiens say St. Louis' 16-year-old son, Mason, suffered an injury while playing in a hockey game. Mason experienced injury complications a week later and was hospitalized. Mason's condition has since stabilized and he is recovering at the St. Louis family home in Connecticut,
It is still a mystery why one of England's best players walked out on the team midway through the last World Cup and hasn't represented his country ever since. Ben White has never publicly said why. Meanwhile, he's continued to excel in Arsenal's defense and, as one of the Premier League's top players, remains on the radar of England manager Gareth Southgate. Yet last week, Southgate said White was still making himself unavailable for England, and was seemingly ruling himself out of the European
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle. NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent. A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players. NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries. The NFL Players Association has adamantly opposed the rule. ___ AP NFL: https:
The NFL outlawed the hip-drop tackle and showed a video that featured Chiefs safety Justin Reid. He wasn’t happy about the change.
With two rounds down, Yahoo Sports takes a look at 10 players who have played above the competition and how it's helped their draft stock.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh believes his team is an advantageous position with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Only 16 teams remain in the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Sweet 16 teams rank in terms of their odds to win March Madness.
Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin received a five-game suspension from the P. League+ (PLG) after he underwent a blood treatment prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Lin received a treatment known as intravenous laser irradiation of blood (ILIB), intended to boost red blood cells’ cellular energy and oxygen intake, after his team the New Taipei Kings advised him to seek the treatment to aid in his recovery from a foot injury. The suspension first took effect on Saturday’s game with the Kaohsiung 17LIVESteelers and will last until the April 6 game with the Taipei Fubon Braves.
Zach Hyman was never — not once — the best player on his team. Or the fastest. Or the one with the most skill. That didn't matter. Hyman was focused on things he could control. His work ethic, his relentless drive, an engine that never seems to quit. "I haven't had the easiest journey," said the Edmonton Oilers winger. "Nobody thought I would continue to progress." Hyman has not only progressed — he's now in elite NHL company. The Toronto native selected with the 123rd pick at the 2010 draft sco
If the Steelers decide to pick up the fifth-year option on Justin Fields, it could make for an uncomfortable QB room with Russell Wilson.
Mahomes cradled her youngest child in an adorable shot posted to Instagram on Sunday
Ryan Poles didn't like RGIII suggesting Caleb Williams refuse to play for the Bears.