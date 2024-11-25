What a shot by Carlton Carrington

We're nearly through three weeks of the fantasy basketball season, so Dan Titus decided to gauge the first-year players' current value.
Auburn was also fined for its fans storming the field.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Four top-15 teams lost in Week 13. Some conference races were simplified. Others got more complicated.
Alabama was overmatched all night. Are the Tide now out of the playoff?
The Rebels' ineffectiveness in the red zone and inability to convert on fourth downs were their undoing.
In today's edition: The rise of the mallet putter, Geno makes history, the 2025 QB class looks bleak, NBA roundtable, golf all day, and more.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani being named MVP before Caleb Durbin joins the show to discuss his journey to being added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster and what to expect in the 2025 season.
Let's take a deeper dive to see if teams are salvaging some value from their underwhelming offseason signings.
As Thursday night's game ended, George Pickens was involved in a fight.
Browns fans finally had something to be happy about on Thursday amid an otherwise miserable season.
The league's current on-court product might be turning away fans. Would a greater reward for dunking improve it?
Sal Vetri offers some of his favorite Week 12 fantasy football starts to survive the bye-pocalypse!
The penultimate weekend of the season features three games between ranked teams.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
McLaren leads Ferrari by 36 points with three races to go. Red Bull is third and 49 points back of McLaren.
McLaughlin has been Ohio State's starter all season since transferring from Alabama.