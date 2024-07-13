What a shot by Cam Christie

- Advertisement
This isn’t the first time a member of the Christie family has been drafted.
The top picks of the 2024 NBA Draft looked solid in their Summer League debuts.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Macario suffered an ACL injury in 2022 and missed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup while recovering.
It's been quite a week for Flagg, who put the entire basketball world on notice during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
Here's a shot you don't see every day ... or even every year.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the latest buzz coming from Big 12 media day in Las Vegas.
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald react to the latest comments from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his contract negotiations with the team and Bengals QB Joe Burrow on a potential 18-game schedule. McDonald also reveals the three biggest questions he has after OTAs and what he will be watching for in a few weeks when training camps begins.
After a disappointing 4-8 start to Deion Sanders' tenure, the Buffaloes reloaded via the transfer portal and their leader seems more confident than ever.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
Utah named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley the team's coach in waiting on July 1.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Since Ollie Gordon and other players are "essentially employees" now, Mike Gundy wanted him to "face the music" at Big 12 media days after his DUI arrest.