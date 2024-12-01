What a shot by Brandon Miller

How did we get to the final week of the regular season already?
It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Bears need to reevaluate everything after another bad season.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
Fractured ankle? Shoot it up and tape it up. Fred Warner is playing.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides some insight into players we're most worried about heading into Week 13.
If you want tiebreaker chaos, the Big 12 is the conference for you on the final week of the regular season.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Memphis ran into an Auburn buzzsaw after an impressive path to the Maui Invitational final.
Brandon Graham's "farewell tour" has now been cut short.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
Cushing had been with the organization since 2020 before becoming head coach midway through the 2022 season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game recap notes for Week 12.
Welcome back to the world's first incontrovertible power rankings, where we have sorted the NBA's 30 teams into a perfect order.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.