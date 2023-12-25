What a shot by Brandin Podziemski
What a shot by Brandin Podziemski, 12/25/2023
Frustrations boiled over late in the first half when Travis Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline and coach Andy Reid was not happy.
Micah Parsons has frequently aired out his issues with NFL officiating, and the Cowboys star didn't hold back after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
The mother of Alex Batty left her rented French home in the middle of the night hours after finding out that the teenager was returning to the UK, it has been claimed.
I love how parents either choose to torment or be sweet with their Elf on the Shelf, and there's no in-between.
An Eastern Michigan player attacked a South Alabama player from behind following the blowout loss, sparking a wild brawl.
Sean Kuraly left the Columbus Blue Jackets’ game Saturday night with an abdominal injury that caused him to collapse behind the team's bench.
Cameras caught Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes screaming at the offensive linemen on the sideline.
Carolina Panthers players voiced their disagreement with two plays that in large part decided a close contest against the Green Bay Packers.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills escaped with a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night to improve their playoff chances. Allen ran for two TDs and threw for one, becoming the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons with 40 combined touchdowns. Bass' go-ahead kick capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive that included Allen's 15-yard completion t
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Dallas lost 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
In a resurfaced clip, the NFL star jokes about his teammates' reaction to the steamy video, saying, "I’m pretty sure I’ll hear it"
More than half of the NFL playoff picture is still to be determined, with seeding remaining wide open. But things are starting to come into focus.
DK Metcalf met Darrell Utley, his American Sign Language teacher, in person for the first time before the Seahawks' game against the Titans.
Conor McGregor is not happy with his inactivity in the UFC.
Eastern Michigan's athletic director apologized to South Alabama on Sunday, a day after an EMU player raced onto the field after the 68 Ventures Bowl and punched an opposing player in the head, sparking a brawl. The confrontation happened as South Alabama's players, cheer squad and band lined up to sing the school song following a 59-10 rout of Eastern Michigan on Saturday night on its home field, Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. An unidentified EMU played charged into the group and punched a South Alabama player in the back of the head.
DENVER (AP) — The game couldn't have started any worse for the New England Patriots — or finished any better. A rare highlight in what's been a tumultuous season in New England was a gutsy 26-23 victory in Denver on a cold Sunday night that all but eliminated the Broncos from the postseason picture. Quarterback Bailey Zappe lost a fumble on the opening snap and the Patriots surrendered a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter but it all worked out in the end when Chad Ryland drilled a career-long 5
ESPN released a snippet of the E:60 documentary profiling Chris Weidman's horrific leg break.
Joseph Parker stunned Deontay Wilder and the boxing world by winning a one-sided decision Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. developed more brain injury symptoms after traveling to Atlanta and will now miss Sunday's game.
DENVER (AP) — There's a good possibility 14th-year safety Kareem Jackson will get cut on Christmas Day after the Denver Broncos chose not to activate him for their game against New England on Sunday night following his return from his second suspension. The Broncos' roster exemption on Jackson expires Monday, so they'll either have to make room for him by bidding farewell to another player or release the 14-year veteran. If that happens, that doesn't necessarily mean it's the end of the road for