What a shot by Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
The "Groundhog Day" star was on hand for the second year in a row to watch his son Luke's team win the title
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics combined for a record-low two free throw attempts Tuesday night, when the Celtics became the first team in NBA history to not shoot one. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo shot the only two free throws of the game, making one, in the Bucks' 104-91 victory. The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks shared the previous record of one attempted free throw in a game. The Bucks committed just four fouls Tuesday, the fewest in league history. The two combin
“It was a great night; an emotional night. Ben (Crenshaw) made sure that tonight was all about Jon, Seve and Jackie Burke.”
Brianna Wakefield threw the ball to Jason Varitek, and was joined by her brother Trevor and their father's 2004 Red Sox teammates
DENVER (AP) — Colorado forward Brandon Duhaime has put the brakes on pulling pranks after losing all four of his tires and seeing a garden planted on the hood of his car. Chalk up another win for Minnesota goaltender Marc-André Fleury, Duhaime's former teammate who is the master of mischief. Duhaime started the prank war when he decorated Fleury’s car with mounds of unrolled toilet paper. Fleury ended it when he went to Home Depot on Monday to round up gardening and auto supplies, stealthily sli
Adam Silver called player involvement in wagers related to the NBA a "cardinal sin" and said banishment is on the table if found to be true.
Jackson Holliday listened intently to what his manager was saying before the news sank in.
The Orioles have called up MLB No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday. He'll be the first Orioles player to wear No. 7 since 1988. Cal Ripken Jr. responds.
Two big men - UConn's Donovan Clingan and Purdue's Zach Edey - had terrific NCAA Tournament performances and boosted their draft stock.
Old-school hotrod versus modern technology – which will win?
The defending Masters champion is now on the LIV side of golf, and he has both thoughts and concerns.
The sights and colors of the Masters are what make the premier golf tournament so distinctive.
TORONTO — When Nic Sulsky first got involved with curling a few years ago, he saw tremendous potential for the athletes and the sport. On Tuesday, he was involved in an acquisition that could lead to a sea of change for the Roaring Game. Now chief executive officer of The Curling Group with Rumble Gaming founder Mike Cotton, former NFL star Jared Allen and two-time Olympic curling champion John Morris, the new entity reached an agreement with Sportsnet to assume ownership and operations of the G
The Bears land a dream scenario at quarterback and receiver in Mel Kiper's latest 2-round mock draft.
The voting hasn't taken place yet, though it's fairly obvious that Denver's Nikola Jokic will be the NBA's MVP this season and therefore extend the record streak to six consecutive years in which a foreign-born player wins that trophy. That's not the only international trend that will be continuing in award season. Unless New York's Jalen Brunson averages at least 101 points per game this week, which seems unlikely, the scoring champion will be Dallas' Luka Doncic. Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis
The hilarious Australian recounts his first two swings in the Masters: 'I might vomit at this point'
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
Ja Morant acted in self-defense when a teenager accused the two-time NBA All-Star of punching him during a pickup game at the home of the Memphis Grizzlies guard's parents in 2022, a judge has ruled. Shelby County Court Circuit Judge Carol Chumney cited Tennessee law on when the issue of self-defense can be raised, and she wrote in a ruling issued Monday that Morant “enjoys a presumption of civil immunity." The judge wrote that “a provocateur generally cannot invoke self-defense; if you start a fight, then you should be ready to finish it” under Tennessee law.
You know about the green jacket, the back-nine charges and the pimento cheese, but did you know these things about equipment at the Masters?