What a shot by Andre Jackson Jr.

Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
It's been 10 years since Tom Brady was accused of deflating footballs, a controversy that is one of the wilder and weirder stories in NFL lore.
Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their 3B draft rankings for 2025.
Bobby Witt Jr. leads a stacked shortstop position for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
After the Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round on Jan. 11, the 33-year-old Mack said he would take some time to decide his future. Apparently, he decided he has more football left to play.
In a letter to his fellow players, Thomas implored them to do on-course interviews in the middle of play in order to show fans their personalities.
Ben Shelton has never been to a Grand Slam final, but he'll have to beat the No. 1 tennis player in the world to get there.
Which players have the most to gain the rest of the NFL postseason?
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down the Ravens' heartbreaking loss to the Bills in a Divisional Round thriller, spotlighting Josh Allen’s clutch performance, Mark Andrews' untimely fumble, and Derrick Henry’s impact. They dive into the Rams' near-comeback against the Eagles, Jayden Daniels' impressive poise leading the Commanders past the Lions, and the Chiefs' dominance over the Texans. Plus, they discuss the Ravens' offseason questions, game-changing plays, and bold predictions for the Conference Championships. Don't miss this packed playoff episode!
Andy Behrens suggests we shouldn't be too quick to judge three rookies who failed to live up to lofty expectations this season.
With the 2024 season officially over, it's not too early to look ahead to 2025.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?
Ole Miss is the highest non-playoff team at No. 11.