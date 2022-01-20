  • Oops!
Short rotation hurting Raptors in crunch time

The Toronto Raptors once again fell to a quality team in the Dallas Mavericks during crunch time. Nick Nurse has dramatically shortened his bench despite injuries to rotation players in Khem Birch and Gary Trent Jr. Meanwhile, Goran Dragic, who could certainly help right now, isn't with the team. Listen and watch the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast for all your Raptors coverage.

AMIT MANN: And once again, similar to that Heat game, they just couldn't close it out in the end.

JOSH LEWENBERG: Yeah, it's similar to the Phoenix game from last week too. So what, that's three games in the span of nine or 10 days where you go toe-to-toe with one of the elite teams in the NBA? I mean, Dallas is one of the hottest teams in the league right now, 10 wins in their last 11 games.

So you go toe-to-toe with these teams, but you don't come out with the win. I mean, they won the game against Milwaukee. But still, given the effort, you'd like to come away with more than one win out of those four games.

It's tough, right? Because you're encouraged by a lot of what you see during that stretch. And you're probably learning more from that stretch than you are from six straight wins against depleted teams.

AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm.

JOSH LEWENBERG: But there's frustration and disappointment to some degree. I'm frustrated but more so with the loss to Detroit, which stung when it happened and probably stings more now, because you're like, you play as hard as you did in any of those other games in Detroit, you win that game. You're 2 and 3 over this 5-game stretch instead of 1 and 4. And it's a lot easier to digest.

But in terms of those losses themselves, I know there are some people that are frustrated and saying, OK, well, make a few plays down the stretch or hit a few shots, and you win those games. They're winnable games. But those are games that you lose to healthier, deeper, and better teams.

I'm not sure how upset you can be over it. If anything, I'm more encouraged with the process. And that's the whole thing, right? Your ability to separate process from result is not only going to determine how you feel about these games over the last week but probably how you feel about the season overall, right?

AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm. Yeah, for sure. And I think as a fan base, I mean, we're so used to winning, right? That's what the Raptors have been doing. That's why last year was such an outlier because the championship experience wasn't great. And there were just so many games where they left it on the table. And also they just didn't really compete.

And then, I mean, my god, the Raptors were kind of tanking. Masai said it. They were tanking. They weren't trying to win games. And that's such a different case from what we've seen over the past 10 years almost.

But in this season, it's a new experience for a lot of fans. For so many years with Kyle Lowry era, it was about making the playoffs. That was almost a given. And then, let's see what we can do. Let's try and get to the Eastern Conference Finals. Let's try and get to the Finals. Let's try and win a championship. They did it.

This season is such a new experience for everyone, even the Toronto Raptors, even Nick Nurse as an NBA coach, right?

JOSH LEWENBERG: Yeah.

AMIT MANN: And so you look at it. And I think you've mentioned this in-- I think it was an article that you did recently where it was like, it seems like the front office and Nick Nurse are kind of divided because you see Nick Nurse. And he is truly like the Jimmy Butler meme from the bubble, where he's just leaned over and gassed. He's coaching his ass off every single game.

And he's only playing six, seven guys. And the reason-- we're going to get to Goran Dragic in a second, a little bit further. But the reason why Goran Dragic and the Raptors aren't really working out is that he is still an NBA player. But they decided that, hey, if we're going to give anyone backup point guard minutes, it's going to be Dalano or Malachi or, I guess now, Scottie Barnes.

But now they really could use Goran Dragic, like really badly. And he would actually--

JOSH LEWENBERG: There's the irony.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. And he would actually be very helpful. And to Goran's credit, he has done everything that was asked of him, outside of that comment that he made, which wasn't great after the trade initially happened. He came in. He was a great teammate by all accounts. He did a decent job on the floor.

You kind of know what you're getting from Goran. And he was doing it. But then they decided that, like I said, he's not in the long-term plans anyways. So why are we going to play him when we could play Dalano or Malachi? But now Nick Nurse, it seems like he really wants to win games.

And so he could have put Dalano out there. He could have put Malachi out there last night. But he's like, no, because they're not cutting it. So I don't know. What are your thoughts on that? It's kind of interesting.

JOSH LEWENBERG: I think, assuming that that now is the goal, and at least for Nick Nurse, it seems like it, to win games, I think the Raptors, and Nurse specifically, mishandled the Dragic situation because I agree with you there. I think somehow this narrative has been shifted a little bit to the point where Raptors fans are super-critical of Goran Dragic.

And I understand it to a degree because, I mean, they were from the get-go. And to be fair, Goran didn't put himself in the best situation when he made those comments. And he backtracked pretty quickly and apologized for all that.

AMIT MANN: And now he's practicing at the Miami Heat practice facility. That's not great. It's a terrible look.

JOSH LEWENBERG: No, the optics are not great. But a reminder to people is that he showed up. He seemed to embrace the role early on of being the veteran leader on this team. He worked really well with Scottie Barnes and Precious Achua, who, of course, he had a history with in Miami and was beloved early on by his teammates.

But he made no secret of this. He wanted to play. He thinks he can play. And you can debate that, whether or not he'd make an impact. I think, as you mentioned, that he would and that they could use a guy like that to play some reliable rotation minutes coming off the bench. But that's where he sees himself right now.

So when the Raptors decided, we don't want to waste those valuable minutes on somebody who's not part of the long-term plan, who isn't going to be here next year-- and that was always the case. He was never going to be here past this season, just given his free agency and that expiring contract and that situation.

They didn't want to waste those minutes on somebody that wasn't going to be here. So they were using them to develop Flynn and Banton and now, as you mentioned, Barnes and Siakam in that backup point guard role. That's the decision they made. And at that point, the mutual agreement was made for Dragic and the Raptors to essentially go their separate ways.

He's not walking through that door. He's not coming back. That situation will resolve itself either in a trade or, more likely I think, a buyout after the trade deadline. But you're right. That's the statement they made early on in the season is that, yes, we are balancing winning and competing in the short term while developing and looking ahead to the future. But there's always been, at least from the front office, a bit of a lean towards the latter as opposed to the former, whereas now, you're right.

You look at Nurse's rotation. And for him and for the coaching staff, they're leaning more towards the former than to the latter. They're trying to win now, which as a coach, I get it. This record is on him.

AMIT MANN: Mm-hmm.

JOSH LEWENBERG: He'd rather win. He wants those wins. He doesn't want to take losses as a result of long-term development, which, as we've seen, you're playing Flynn and Banton and Mykhailiuk and Watanabe, and that might lead to losses. I mean, they're losing games right now anyway, but it would be a lot harder to win games if you're sitting Fred out for 15 minutes a game and playing those other guys.

So I get the dilemma there. But it does seem like there's a push-and-pull right now between the front office and the coaching staff. And ultimately, what they do here over the next three weeks going into the trade deadline, I think, will tell us a lot about what the organization's vision is of not only the direction but this season specifically. How badly do they want to win right now? Well, we'll find out based on what they do to add depth or to maybe not add depth.

