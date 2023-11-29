Shopping Mall Mermaid Struggles as Tail Catches in Aquarium

A South African professional mermaid had a brief scare while swimming in a Randburg shopping mall aquarium, on Saturday, November 25.

Video taken by Zizwe Ndwandwe shows the mermaid waving and blowing a kiss at people outside of the aquarium.

Swimming upwards her tail catches on the reef at the bottom of the tank. Struggling for breath, she quickly removes the tail and swims to the surface.

Speaking to Storyful, Ndwandwe said a male mermaid in the tank also had their tail snag, adding that luckily another mermaid was there to help free him. Credit: Zizwe Ndwandwe via Storyful