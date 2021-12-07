Shopping Center Ceiling Collapses During Downpour in Sydney Suburb

The ceiling at an entrance to a mall in suburban Sydney collapsed in spectacular fashion on December 7 during stormy weather in the area.

Georgia Davis was on hand at the HomeCo Centre in Penrith to capture video of the moment, with one shopper running for cover as the roof caved in and water came rushing down.

Davis told Storyful the center was evacuated after what was a “very scary moment”. Thankfully, she said, “nobody was injured.”

The Bureau of Meteorology said “severe storms” were tracking northeast in the Sydney area on December 7, bringing heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds to areas including Penrith. Credit: Georgia Davis via Storyful