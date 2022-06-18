Shoppers Rush Out of Virginia Mall Following Gun Discharge

Panicked shoppers rushed out of a mall in Tysons, Virginia, on Saturday, June 18, after a gun was discharged.

This video, captured by Fellissimo Gannon, shows people exiting a Nordstrom store at Tysons Corner Center through a stairwell and out towards a parking garage through an emergency exit.

According to Fairfax County Police, a fight broke out between a small group at Tysons Corner Center and a firearm was discharged. Police advised the public to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported. Credit: Fellissimo Gannon via Storyful