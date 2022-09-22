Shopper Narrowly Escapes as Police Car Crashes Into Storefront

A woman narrowly avoided being hit by a police car as it crashed into a grocery store in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, September 21.

Footage by Sophie McCaughan shows the scene at a Spar after the crash, with the damaged patrol car and storefront visible. Separate video showed a woman in the store narrowly avoiding the impact.

In a statement to local media, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the collision happened after the police vehicle, which was responding to an emergency, "had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with a vehicle driven by a member of the public.“

The PSNI said one person received minor injuries. Credit: Sophie McCaughan via Storyful