Shoplifting suspect fatally shot by police after fleeing

A Calgary man has been convicted of first-degree murder nearly 30 years after he fatally shot two men during a break-in.Leonard Brian Cochrane, 53, was arrested in 2020 and charged in the deaths of Barry Buchart, 26, and Trevor Deakins, 25, who were killed in 1994 in their home in the southeast community of Radisson Heights. Both victims were shot "at point blank range," the judge noted in his 48-page decision released Friday.The once-cold case was solved with the help of genetic genealogical in