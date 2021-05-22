Shopkeepers view damage on commercial street in Gaza
Shopkeepers on Gaza's busiest commercial street emerged to inspect their losses on Saturday after the ceasefire that ended 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas. (May 22)
LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.
A Paul Stastny overtime winner and another stellar outing by Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg's net gave the Jets a two-game lead in their playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers.
The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.
Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended eight games for yet another dangerous hit in the playoffs.
David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart early in the third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.
Matt Duchene scored at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.
No one tell Tony La Russa.
The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is categorically against any fan being inducted into the Hall of Fame, including long-time Raptors supporter Nav Bhatia.
Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka halfway through the PGA Championship.
The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.
The postseason is almost here and a few teams have some critics to silence, or prove right.
Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.
While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
Our top picks for Saturday's games.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres' 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1. The 26-year-old from Venezuela who signed with St. Louis in 2011 and joined the Seattle system last winter grounded out and walked in his two plate appearances. But to fans who had been tracking the procession to 20,000 on the Twitter postings by the web site Céspedes Family BBQ, it was a big deal. The Mariners got in the spirit, too, marking the occasion with a “Jeopardy!”-style answer to: “Who is José Godoy?” “Welcome to the show and baseball trivia lore, José!” it said. The list of big leaguers began in 1871 and ranges from A to Z — there has never been a player whose last name started with X, although there have been several with first names that start that way, including Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. First on the alphabetical chart is pitcher David Aardsma, who moved into the top spot ahead of Hank Aaron when he started out in 2004 for San Francisco. Aardsma’s last season was 2015 — that was the same year the player last on the list, pitcher Tony Zych, made his debut with the Mariners. Of the 20,000 players overall, 266 have reached the Hall of Fame. Walter Alston played two innings in his only game in 1936 for the Cardinals, striking out in his lone at-bat and making an error at first base — and later reached Cooperstown as the longtime manager of the Dodgers. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest shortstop in history to hit 50 home runs, punctuating his three-run shot with a bat flip, and made another spectacular defensive play for the San Diego Padres, who routed the Seattle Mariners 16-1 Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and Chris Paddack (2-3) threw six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 10 of 11 overall. Paddack and two relievers combined on a four-hitter against the Mariners, who have been no-hit twice this season, most recently by Detroit's Spencer Turnbull on Tuesday night. Tatis, playing in his 171st career game, watched his opposite-field homer off Chris Flexen sail over the home run deck in right field and, holding his bat by the barrel, twirled it aside before beginning his trot. His team-leading 11th this year, it gave the Padres a 7-1 lead with one out in the second inning. Tatis tied Ryan Braun for the fifth-fastest player overall to reach 50 homers. The Padres star also homered Wednesday in a 3-0 win over Colorado in his first game back after missing eight games after testing positive for COVID-19. Tatis finished with four RBIs. He also made a spectacular play in the fifth when he avoided a collision with Jorge Mateo in shallow center to catch Jarred Kelenic’s popup and then doubled Eric Campbell off first to end the inning. Tatis laughed as he ran off the field. Seattle lost its fourth straight game and had a setback off the field. The Mariners placed four relievers on the COVID-19 injured list before the game after reporting a positive test within the team. The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. Placed on the IL were right-handers Robert Dugger, Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz. Paddack had his longest outing of the year, holding the Mariners to one run and three hits while striking out six and walking two. He allowed Mitch Haniger's double and Kyle Seager's RBI single with one out in the first and then didn't allow another runner to reach scoring position the rest of his outing. Cronenworth hit a two-run double in the fifth and a three-run homer in the seventh, his fifth. Trent Grisham hit his fourth leadoff homer and fifth overall for the Padres, who scored four runs in each of the first two innings off Flexen (4-2). Eric Hosmer added a two-run single and Tommy Pham an RBI basehit in the first. Pham had an RBI triple with two outs in the second to chase Flexen. The right-hander allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 1 2/3 innings. TRAINER'S ROOM Mariners: As planned, RHP Keynan Middleton (strained right biceps) was activated from the 10-day IL. ... In corresponding moves for the four players placed on the COVID-19 IL, LHP Aaron Fletcher and RHPs Wyatt Mills and Yohan Ramírez were recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and the contract of INF Eric Campbell was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Padres: 3B Manny Machado got the night off because he's been dealing with nicks and bruises, manager Jayce Tingler said. UP NEXT LHP Justus Sheffield (3-3, 4.62) of the Mariners is scheduled to start Saturday night against rookie LHP Ryan Weathers (2-1, 1.37). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press