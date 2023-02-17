Shop Small with Stevie: Pied à Terre pop-up in Station North

Local Journalism Initiative

A man is facing charges and three dogs will be euthanized, after a nine-year-old girl in northern Manitoba was attacked earlier this month, reported RCMP this week. According to RCMP, officers in the city of Thompson got a report on Feb. 1 about several dogs that were “chasing kids” on a Thompson street, but when they got to the scene RCMP say they did not find any dogs in the area. Officers were told by residents on the scene that one child had earlier been attacked by three dogs, and had alrea