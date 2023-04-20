Shooting reported at Sacramento International Airport parking garage; gunman dead
A shooting was reported in a parking garage at Sacramento International Airport, officials said. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said a 911 caller just after 8:30 p.m. told dispatchers he was in distress. As deputies tried talking with him, the caller fired two shots while he was still in a vehicle at the parking garage. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-international-shooting-smf-garage/43650619