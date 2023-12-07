Shooting in Ramona leaves one dead
Saan Diego Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left on man in Ramona late Tuesday night. The man was found with gun shot wounds in his truck and the suspect is at large.
An off-duty Toronto police officer suffered a serious wrist injury after he tried to intervene in a retail robbery in Scarborough on Wednesday, police say.The officer, who is listed in stable condition, will need surgery, according to Insp. Chris McCann, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Police are seeking three suspects in the assault of the officer and retail robbery, he said.McCann said three people entered a retail store on Progress Avenue near McCowan Road and began to steal item
Two men were charged with the murder of Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, in a court in Roseau, Dominica Wednesday morning.Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snyder briefly appeared in the courtroom, both in handcuffs. Snyder appeared to have severe burns on his arm and leg. Neither entered a plea.The bodies of Langlois and Marchand were found in a burnt-out car last Friday in Dominica, the Caribbean island nation where the couple had lived since 1997.Lehrer, origi
The 51-year-old California man pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and was sentenced to prison after threatening a former guest at his mother's Airbnb in 2020.
She parked her car next to Michigan cops who were there for the event.
Hamas deliberately shot women in their genitals, the United Nations has heard, amid rising anger at the silence around sexual violence during the Oct 7 massacre.
“Dad, I love you, but I’ve got to get off the phone,” Lawrence Moens reportedly said while in the witness box of Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial.
The adoptive parents’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit has been denied.
Gareth Pursehouse, 45, was found guilty of murder in September
Rare criminal charges laid against two 12-year-old girls are prompting questions about safety on Edmonton's transit system.Two 12-year-old girls have been charged with aggravated assault following a violent attack at an Edmonton transit station late last month that left a woman in critical condition, police said in a news release Monday.The 55-year-old victim, who police say was "assaulted to the point of unconsciousness" on the Coliseum LRT platform, remains in hospital with significant head an
A retired Roman Catholic priest on P.E.I. has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a teenage boy in the 1990s.Maurice Joseph Praught, 70, entered the plea in a Charlottetown courtroom Tuesday morning. He was arrested in 2022 following an RCMP investigation after the Diocese of Charlottetown reported the allegations to police. He was initially charged with six counts of sexual exploitation and four counts of sexual assault, but the
Bystanders grabbed the accused would-be robber until deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.
"This defendant allegedly preyed on a teenage student and sexually abused her both on his bus and at his apartment," said Nassau County's District Attorney
The House speaker offered a remarkable statement in support of those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man suspected of killing his parents in San Antonio and four others in Austin in a violent trail of separate attacks had cut off his ankle monitor from a previous misdemeanor domestic violence arrest, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, Shane James, 34, also had been confronted by deputies for a mental health call when he was naked at his parents’ home, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference in the San Antonio area. But deputies did not ar
Authorities in an unspecified part of Colombia pose with seized cocaine, according to the RCMP. (Supplied by the RCMP)RCMP say they and their partners stopped an Ottawa-based organized crime group from importing 52 kilograms of cocaine from Colombia that could have been sold for about $1.5 million.In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said four people from Ottawa have been arrested and charged with five drug and firearm charges each after officers searched a property near the city in November. It's th
A large number of police officers could be seen fanning out around a rural property near Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Monday as the investigation into the disappearance of Kevin Camilleri continues.Some officers could be seen carrying hoses and hydraulic rescue tools toward a white house standing on a snowy hill. Others were seen looking through a car parked out front.Police vehicles, including forensic vans and an underwater search and recovery truck, were lined up along the road.Camilleri was report
She was found inside her truck, with the engine still running, investigators said.
The trial to determine what damages former President Donald Trump's personal attorney will have to pay the two women is set to start Monday.
He is alleged to have links to Christian extremists who killed two police officers and another man.
Lucious Boyd, 64, is on Death Row after being convicted of rape and murder of another woman.