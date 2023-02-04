Shooting involving an FHP trooper in Pasco County

CBC

A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in the Blue Mountains. James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The body of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, 40, also of Collingwood, was found inside an SUV after the vehicle crashed on Jan. 26. Bill Dickson, manager of media relations for the OPP, confirmed on Friday that the two were married. The OPP said in a news release