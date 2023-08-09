Shooting, crash & fire: Man killed
Near Appleton & Hampton Avenues, Milwaukee
There's a long list of celebs who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
The agent suggests protecting the president in prison wouldn’t be ‘very difficult’
"I absolutely can see it coming because this man cannot shut up."
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex retained their "HRH" titles after stepping back as members of the royal family, they no longer use them
Concord Handout via REUTERSWagner boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin publicly mocked a top U.S. diplomat Tuesday for trying—and apparently failing—to simmer tensions in Niger with the military junta that detained President Mohamed Bazoum.U.S. acting deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland traveled to Niamey earlier this week to negotiate with the military junta, with hopes that the United States could help serve as a mediator in the aftermath of a military coup that saw Bazoum deposed. She bluntly told r
All seven passengers were rescued after the superyacht, dubbed Cujo, sank beneath the Mediterranean Sea on July 29
A YouTube chef has appeared in court accused of chopping up his boyfriend and dumping his head in the sea on a Thai resort island.
ReutersMore questions were asked of Judge Aileen Cannon’s fitness to preside over Donald Trump’s high-profile classified documents case on Monday after the South Florida federal judge rejected special counsel Jack Smith’s bid to preserve “grand jury secrecy” through sealed filings.In her ruling, Cannon questioned the “legal propriety” of Smith using an “out-of-district grand jury to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings.” She demanded that Smith explain why prosecutors
In a statement, Courtney Anne Mitchell said the duo “shared some amazing times together” and she “always will” love Feldman
The longtime Fox News host offers a reminder on a "failed presidency."
Wayne Shepherd says it would cost £30,000 to get the excess skin removed.
CNN's Paul Begala, a former strategist for Bill Clinton, said Trump's tirade shows he's suddenly "so scared."
Selena Gomez shred her looks with her Instagram followers on her Stories including a blue halter top and a grey pencil skirt.
She saw the man drive across their yard and force her husband to the ground, police said.
"I wanted to go to her concert in LA for my 29th birthday," Meany told Insider. Her flight to Hawaii was cheaper than one ticket to see Taylor Swift.
Sydney Sweeney showed off her strong legs and toned butt in a new Instagram video where she's slalom skiing on a lake. Sydney frequently gets active outdoors.
‘That last nod brought tears to my eyes,’ one viewer says
Zelenskyy gave a warning to the Russian Navy after Ukrainian sea drones made some bruising strikes against Russian shipping in the Black Sea.
A recent video showed an FPV drone severely damaging an apparent Russian T-90M tank. There's videos like this coming out almost daily.
Although the trio remains "so close," maintaining their friendship hasn't been the easiest.