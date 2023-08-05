Shooting Attack Injures Police Officer in Tel Aviv

Israel Police said one person was injured in a “shooting attack” in Tel Aviv on August 5, and the shooter was neutralized.

Israel Police said the suspect was a 27-year-old man from Jenin who opened fire on police after they requested identification. The suspect was neutralized, police said.

Israel’s national emergency service, Magen David Adom, said performed CPR on a 40-year-old man, identified by police as an officer, and transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Credit: Israel Police via Storyful