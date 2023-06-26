Shoigu Visits Forward Command Post in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Says

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited a forward command post in Ukraine, Russia’s defense ministry said on Monday, June 26.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Shoigu met with Col-Gen Yevgeny Nikiforov, commander of the “Western” forces grouping, and discussed the current situation on the field and integration of “newly formed reserve regiments.”

The ministry also said Shoigu paid particular attention to the “organization of support for the troops involved in the special military operation and the creation of conditions for the safe deployment of personnel.”

Storyful could not independently verify where or when the footage, published by Zvezda, was taken.

The visit came after a fallout between the military leadership and the Wagner mercenary group headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Zvezda via Storyful