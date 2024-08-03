Shohei Ohtani's three-run home run (33)
Shohei Ohtani demolishes a three-run home run to right in the top of the 9th to cut the Dodgers' deficit to 6-5
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
There was no doubt about this one.
In today's edition: Xander wins another major, Tour de France recap, Team USA's final tune-up, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The Detroit Tigers rallied from five runs down in the ninth inning to win in the 10th on Gio Urshela's two-run homer.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
Freddie Freeman has been away from the Dodgers for the past week to be with his son, who has been in and out of the hospital.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
When asked if he knew when Wilson would run in Paris, his coach said it's TBD.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Edwards-Helaire and teammate Jared Small were involved in a self-defense shooting in December 2018 when attempting to sell electronics to a man who tried to rob them.
The Chargers say Justin Herbert will be in a boot for two weeks.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Giorgia Villa won a silver in the team competition with Italy, but her parmesan sponsorship means she was already a winner.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Dodgers also traded with the Blue Jays for center fielder Kevin Kiermaier as Los Angeles added some needed outfield depth.