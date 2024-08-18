Shohei Ohtani's solo home run (39)
Shohei Ohtani belts a solo home run to right field, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the top of the 5th
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Aubrey's kick doesn't officially count, but it was a pretty impressive boot.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness on Saturday. The seriousness of the injury has yet to be determined.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
The 40-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner is currently on the IL with arm fatigue.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if the D-backs or Padres can catch the Dodgers in the NL West after their hot streak, the Astros doing typical Astros things and how realistic a 6 innings starter mandatory rule might be.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Stalions was the central figure in the biggest story of the 2023 college football season.