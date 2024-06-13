Shohei Ohtani's solo home run (17)
Shohei Ohtani drives a solo home run to right-center field, giving the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday, as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Ippei Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Shohei Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.
Ohtani will live about 20 minutes from Dodger Stadium.
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook after he joined the rival Cubs.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
Mizuhara turned himself in to authorities in April after he was accused of stealing millions from Ohtani.
