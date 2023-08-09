Shohei Ohtani's RBI single
Shohei Ohtani lines an RBI single to center field, putting the Angels ahead 1-0 lead in the 1st inning
After noting the Orioles' recent struggles vs. the Rays, TV voice Kevin Brown was taken off the air, stirring outrage among the broadcast fraternity.
CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the most of his AL-leading sixth ejection this season during a 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. Boone was booted by plate umpire Laz Diaz after Anthony Volpe was called out on strikes against Chicago reliever Bryan Shaw to begin the eighth inning. After he was thrown out, Boone ran to home plate and went into a theatrical, arm-waving display. The manager bent down and drew a line in the dirt with his finger at the edge of
The Blue Jays fan base has already fallen in love with Davis Schneider, but his impact at the MLB level remains hard to project.
Orioles ownership reportedly thought that benign comments citing stats from previous seasons made the team sound cheap.
Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu was cruising through only his second start of the season before receiving a comebacker off his knee.
Conor McGregor and Jake Paul went at it on social media after the Irish superstar was critcial of Nate Diaz.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Out at first? Nope, safe, all thanks to three blown calls by first base umpire Lew Williams. Upon further review, Williams went 0-for-3 on challenged calls in the first game of a doubleheader between the Nationals and Phillies on Tuesday. Williams, who was called up from Triple-A as a fill-in umpire, got the assignment at first base in the opener. He missed his first call in the second inning when Washington's Ildemaro Vargas was called out at first on a bad throw by Philadel
TORONTO — Jose Bautista feels the 2015 and 2016 Toronto Blue Jays seasons provided the most joy in his highlight-filled career. However, eight years later, the way the 2015 American League Championship Series ended against the Kansas City Royals still stings. In advance of Bautista being added to the Blue Jays' level of excellence this weekend, the retired slugger reflected on his 10-year path in Toronto during a media conference call on Tuesday. "When I look back, 2015 is the one that kind of s
A dark horse team is rumoured to be kicking tires on a Damian Lillard trade. Could the Raptors bring the superstar north of the border?
CHICAGO (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he felt embarrassed by his theatrical display during an argument with plate umpire Laz Diaz after he was ejected during New York’s loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Boone said he talked to MLB Senior Vice-President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill on Tuesday. He would not reveal details of their discussion. “I don’t like doing that,” Boone said. “But I also felt like I needed to fight with what was happening in that game.” Boone was tossed b
After her loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey said she has no reason to stay in WWE amid reports of her exit from the company.
The TSN anchor opened up about mental health and her career journey.
Canadian Milos Raonic and Frances Tiafoe battled through an intense tiebreak before a controversial point ended the first set at the National Bank Open.
The PGA Tour announces the FedEx Cup will return to a 36-event season in 2024 and the play-off champion will receive a record $25m (£19.5m) bonus.
The story of how Morocco made history again at the Women's World Cup.
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies star helped a tearful boy named Caleb find his brothers after they became separated.