Shohei Ohtani's RBI single

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Out at first? Nope, safe, all thanks to three blown calls by first base umpire Lew Williams. Upon further review, Williams went 0-for-3 on challenged calls in the first game of a doubleheader between the Nationals and Phillies on Tuesday. Williams, who was called up from Triple-A as a fill-in umpire, got the assignment at first base in the opener. He missed his first call in the second inning when Washington's Ildemaro Vargas was called out at first on a bad throw by Philadel