Shohei Ohtani's nine strikeouts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Shohei Ohtani notches nine strikeouts and twirls six one-run innings in his home outing against the Giants
Shohei Ohtani notches nine strikeouts and twirls six one-run innings in his home outing against the Giants
It seems the Montreal Canadiens have seized control in yet another series. Here's how they've done it.
Celine Dion is a Quebec icon and noted Canadiens fan, but the now-Vegas resident is being called out for repping the Golden Knights ahead of Tuesday's Game 5.
NBA draft prospect Jalen Suggs is more of a natural playmaker than Fred VanVleet and if the Raptors took him with the No. 4 pick, VanVleet could be given the freedom to score more off the wing.
George Springer’s long-awaited return to the Blue Jays gives Charlie Montoyo a number of options for setting his daily batting order.
The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.
Paul underwent a cardio exam this morning and passed, which is the final step to clearing the league’s Health and Safety protocols, sources said.
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seemed like a lock for this year's Home Run Derby, but he's decided to sit out of the event. Here's why.
The Canadiens are on the verge of their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993 after dominating Vegas for a 4-1 win in Game 5.
Sleeping on the Atlanta Hawks would be a dangerous course of action for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Celtics have found their new skipper.
With the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft, there's a strong chance the Raptors will take either Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs.
Slovakia's Martin Dubravka solved Spain's scoring woes by slapping a looping rebound into his own goal.
Seven of the NBA's 30 head coaching jobs remain open as the league approaches the Finals, with many of the same names being bandied about by the franchises in need.
"This is fine."
NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City manager Mike Matheny warned opponents that if they act like Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi and ask umpires to check Royals pitchers for sticky substances, it would provoke his team. New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton and Max Scherzer, members of the players’ association’s executive subcommittee, called on Major League Baseball to end on-field checks by umpires and replace them with monitors who would conduct inspections in clubhouses, dugouts and bullpens. “If I’m a y
Starting pitchers might be the hardest thing for fantasy players to rank and evaluate, especially at this point in the MLB season. Scott Pianowski takes his best shot.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from the Atlanta Braves' lineup Wednesday night against the New York Mets because of lower back tightness. The 23-year-old star was removed not long before batting practice at Citi Field. “Came in today, his back was stiff. So they’re going to work on him and be kind of a day-to-day thing,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I think just probably the wear and tear. You know, sometimes I think we get in these different hotels and things like that an
This week, Hannah Keyser welcomes comedian, author and baseball fan Josh Gondelman to make sense of baseball’s bizarre “sticky stuff” controversy. She also gives her takes on the Yankees’ triple plays and the U.S. Supreme Court’s smackdown of the NCAA.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago's Zach LaVine and Detroit's Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program's fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. LaVine's decision was confirmed by his agent, Nima Namakian. Grant's decision was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because USA Basketball has yet to forma
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied three times to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-12 Wednesday. It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team. Josh Bell answered Andrew McCutchen’s slam with one of his own as the Nationals overcame deficits of 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11. Kyle Schwarber hit Washington’s three-run homer and Travis Ja