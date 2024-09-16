Shohei Ohtani's game-tying double
Shohei Ohtani hits a game-tying double to right field, tying the game at 2 in the 7th inning
The Dodgers star has a new career high in homers.
Can the Dodgers' superstar do it?
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
Young will continue to start for Carolina. Is it the right decision for Young or the Panthers?
The Bengals appeared to have the Chiefs on the ropes. But as he tends to do, Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to victory.
When Nate Burleson couldn’t hear anything in the CBS studio, Kevin Harlan called two games at the same time without missing a beat.
Nearly 30% of users in Yahoo Sports survivor pools picked the Ravens to beat the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Cooper Kupp was seen in a walking boot after their loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that center Josh Myers vomited on the ball during a second-quarter play, preventing quarterback Malik Willis from making a throw.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 2's fantasy highs and lows, including issuing a mea culpa when it comes to the surprisingly impressive Saints.
Who should be feeling worse right now, Florida or Florida State fans? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to more disappointing performances for the Seminoles and Gators in their Week 3 Overreaction. They also praise the Group of 5, dissect a frustrating game for Georgia, and fight for Travis Hunter's Heisman case.
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career in the opening two possessions of the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
A penalty in the red zone kept Detroit from scoring just before halftime, which proved costly in the 20-16 loss.
Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after the Longhorns' blowout of UTSA. Georgia drops to No. 2 after struggling to beat Kentucky.