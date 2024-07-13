Shohei Ohtani's 200th career home run
Shohei Ohtani crushes his 200th career home run to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead over the Tigers
Shohei Ohtani crushes his 200th career home run to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead over the Tigers
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Shohei Ohtani hit a mammoth homer and reached base four times Friday, but his Dodgers still lost to the crosstown Angels.
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
The top picks of the 2024 NBA Draft looked solid in their Summer League debuts.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
Just this year, Garcia has been suspended from boxing for a banned substance, expelled from the WBC for racist comments, arrested for vandalism, and sued for defamation.
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
It's been quite a week for Flagg, who put the entire basketball world on notice during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
Adams was released by the Seahawks in March, three years after signing a $70 million extension.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
Glasnow was on pace to shatter his career-high workload this season.
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Keegan Bradley will lead the U.S. at Bethpage Black in 2025 as captain.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.