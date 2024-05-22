Shohei Ohtani doubles, steals and scores on error
Shohei Ohtani hits a leadoff double then steals third and scores on a throwing error to get the Dodgers on the board in the 4th
We've finally discovered what will get Dodgers fans to show up early.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
Ohtani tagged Braves ace Max Fried for a two-run shot in the first inning, then hit a solo shot in the eighth as the Dodgers prevailed in a battle of NL favorites.
The gambling scandal involving Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, who stole $17 million from the superstar to cover betting losses, is in development as a TV series.
Remember that day when everyone thought Ohtani was on a jet from Anaheim to Toronto? Blue Jays fans certainly do.
It turns out the money was going from Ohtani's bank account to an illegal bookie to ... casinos.
Oneil Cruz is the first player in the Statcast era to have multiple 120 mph hits in a single game.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Rafael Devers is now just two home runs shy of matching MLB’s all-time record.
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after injuring his shoulder while diving for a ground ball. Initial tests showed no serious damage.
The Vikings have stated that they believe Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Will they reach a deal that compensates him as such?
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Ireland's Lowry was simply magnificent on a day when low scores at Valhalla were there to be taken.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, and Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Fury and Usyk finally fought for all of the heavyweight titles Saturday with the Ukrainian fighter coming out on top.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Michigan fans have another reason to celebrate in 2024.
Richard Globensky will be sentenced in October and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.