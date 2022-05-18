Shocking video shows suspect swipe knife at man in Flagler County road rage incident, deputies say
Shocking video shows suspect swipe knife at man in Flagler County road rage incident, deputies say
Shocking video shows suspect swipe knife at man in Flagler County road rage incident, deputies say
The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.
EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C
MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul
TORONTO — Brendan Shanahan got his housekeeping out of the way quickly. In the wake of another playoff failure, the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs told reporters at the team's annual post-elimination media availability — once again far earlier on the calendar than anyone associated with the organization hoped — that general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe would keep their jobs. "Extremely disappointed," Shanahan stated in his opening remarks Tuesday. "We're not going to mak
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth thought the course for his hometown Byron Nelson would play more difficult after yielding more birdies in its debut than any other tournament on the PGA Tour last season. The three-time major winner says he couldn't have been more wrong, and is frankly surprised over how little he thinks was done the first two days to make TPC Craig Ranch a stiffer test. Ryan Palmer, one of the Dallas-area players in the shadow of Spieth and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991
In the closely fought seven-game series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs biggest stars, namely Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, finally showed that they can be playoff performers but the collective once again failed to get the job done.
Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport
MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound off an initial Elias Lindholm attempt and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames
Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a
EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C
TORONTO — The cooling off process continues for the CFL and CFL Players' Association. As of Monday, the two sides hadn't rescheduled contact talks after negotiations broke off Saturday, hours before the collective bargaining agreement was set to expire. That put players on seven of the league's nine teams in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks opened training camp as scheduled Sunday. Their players won't be in a legal strike position
It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.
Canada's office for reporting abuse and harassment in sport will begin operations on June 20. Sport Canada and the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC) announced the opening date of the first phase of operations of the Office of Canada's Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) on Tuesday. Developed by the SDRCC with funding from the Government of Canada, the OSIC will be the central hub for Canada’s new, independent safe sport program. Former artistic swimmer Sarah-Eve Pelletier was nam
CALGARY — The NHL's first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years will be a game of keep away. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will try to keep the puck off the sticks of each other's top scorers by keeping it on the sticks of their own stars. Two potent offences clash in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal starting Wednesday in Calgary. Led by NHL points leader Connor McDavid and prolific teammate Leon Draisaitl for the Oilers, and Calgary's top line of 40-goal men Johnny Gaudre
EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T
Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo
CALGARY — He watched far more games than he played this season, but Flames defenceman Michael Stone came out of the press box to make an impact in the playoffs for Calgary. Calgary was one of the healthier NHL teams in 2021-22 and Stone, the No. 7 defenceman on the depth chart, was rarely activated to fill in on the back end. The 31-year-old from Winnipeg appeared in just 11 regular-season games and sat the first three of Calgary's first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars. Flames head
GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum