Shock Shakes North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

A rare 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Sparta, North Carolina, just after 8 am on August 9, the USGS said. It was the strongest quake to hit the region since 1916, according to USGS data.

The USGS said the earthquake occurred 3 km (approximately 1.8 miles) southeast of Sparta and was preceded by at least four small foreshocks ranging from magnitude 2.1 to 2.6, beginning around 25 hours prior to the quake.

Large earthquakes are relatively uncommon in the region directly surrounding the earthquake, the USGS said.

This footage posted by DeAngelo Lytton shows a shock shaking the Mulberry Community in North Wilkesboro, which is 24 miles from Sparta. Credit: DeAngelo Lytton via Storyful