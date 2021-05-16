‘Shitty ass season’ left Fred VanVleet doing lots of soul searching

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by José Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman. Yuli Gurriel hit a sacrifice fly to right off Joely Rodríguez (1-2). After Kyle Tucker walked, McCormick singled to left before Myles Straw capped the inning with an RBI single. Brooks Raley (2-2) struck out the side in the eighth. The Rangers' David Dahl tied it at 2 in the seventh with a two-run homer to center off Andre Scrubb. Texas lost its sixth straight. Bregman hit an RBI single in the first, and Correa increased the lead to 2-0 in the fifth with an RBI groundout, but Kyle Gibson prevented further damage, snagging a comebacker from Michael Brantley to end the inning. McCullers scattered five hits and struck out five. He has not allowed a run against the Rangers in 17 innings, spanning three scoreless outings dating to last season. Gibson allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts in seven innings. Gibson continued his strong start to the season, yielding two or fewer runs for the seventh outing out of his last eight. TRAINER’S ROOM Rangers: 3B Brock Holt (hamstring) is close to being activated off the injured list, but he could go on a rehab assignment first, manager Chris Woodward said. Astros: RHP José Urquidy (posterior shoulder discomfort) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 13, and RHP Enoli Paredes was reinstated from the IL. Urquidy could start throwing again early this week, manager Dusty Baker said. ... LHP Framber Valdez (left index finger fracture) had his first scheduled rehab assignment for Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday postponed because of bad weather. ... RHP Jake Odorizzi (right pronator muscle strain) is scheduled to pitch his first rehab start Monday for Sugar Land. UP NEXT Rangers: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-3, 6.63 ERA) starts Monday against the New York Yankees in the opener of a four-game series. Lyles has lost three straight decisions. Astros: After an off day on Monday, RHP Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.08) will take the mound Tuesday to start a three-game series at the Athletics. Javier will be facing Oakland for a third time this season, going 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in the two previous outings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press