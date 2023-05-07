Ship Arrives in Jeddah as Sudan Evacuation Efforts Continue

Efforts to evacuate people fleeing fighting in Sudan continued on Saturday, May 6, Saudi Arabian officials reported.

“The Saudi Border Guard continued to provide security and organizational support to the parties involved in assisting those coming to the Kingdom, including evacuating citizens and nationals of brotherly and friendly countries from the Republic of Sudan, through the Jeddah Islamic Port,” the Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.

More than 7,800 people have arrived in Saudi Arabia from Sudan since evacuation efforts started, according to al-Yaum. Credit: Saudi Border Guard via Storyful