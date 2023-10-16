SHINE Mural Festival returns to St. Petersburg with 18 new murals

For the next week, artists in St. Petersburg will transform walls and blank spaces into beautiful murals. The SHINE Mural Festival officially kicked off on Friday, Oct. 13, and it goes until Oct. 22. Local artist Rhys Meatyard started painting their mural off First Avenue South in St. Petersburg when the ABC Action News crew was there. “I really wanted to do something bright and happy and colorful. I feel like there is so little of that in our public day-to-day lives,” said Meatyard.