The Canadian Press

MEXICO CITY — A spirited comeback attempt fell just short as the Canadian women's soccer team saw its five-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss to Mexico on Saturday. Jordyn Huitema scored in the 86th minute to give the Olympic champions life, but Mexico held on and weathered a number of excellent Canadian chances to beat Canada for just the second time. Mexico opened the scoring on a penalty in the 19th minute when striker Stephany Mayor calmly struck the ball into the right of the Canadia