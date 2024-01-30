Can Sherrone Moore modernize the recruiting process for Michigan? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel elaborates on how the Wolverines' newly appointed head football coach might bring about changes in the recruiting landscape. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: OK, here's the thing about Sherrone Moore, and this is one thing I would say. Promote the assistant when you have a guy who's-- the program's operating at maximum capacity, right. And this is the challenge that like Kalen DeBoer has or something like that.

You succeed Nick Sab-- Saban, and Nick Saban's-- they're recruiting at the best, they're coaching at the best, they're developing at the best, the culture's the best, they're winning at pretty much the best, everything's the best. And so a lot of times, you promote the assistant in an effort to try to maintain that, right.

And the hard part for the next guy, how much can you maintain? Because you can't really do better. Michigan can't do better than what it just did. Because are you going to be Harbaugh? No. That's not an insult. This guy's-- there's nobody else.

There's only a couple coaches that have ever won a College National championship and also coached in Super Bowl or won it. One was Pete Carroll. Most of the college coaches completely suck in the NFL, and always have.

Jim Harbaugh is a uniquely talented guy, and you can't be Jim Harbaugh. You can't even, right? But what Sherrone Moore can do, and this is what I think is interesting for Michigan, is Sherrone Moore can modernize the recruiting process for Michigan. And there is growth there.