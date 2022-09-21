Sherri Papini confronted with evidence of her faking kidnapping, newly released video shows

Newly released video shows the interrogation leading to the arrest and eventual sentencing of Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her kidnapping. The videos, released by the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, show the interrogation between investigators and Papini, where she was confronted with evidence that she was not actually kidnapped. At one point, investigators mentioned she was staying with her ex-boyfriend, to which she replied, "Oh my God!" and put her head in her hands. Papini was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday. She pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Her staged kidnapping led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced.