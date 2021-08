The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Canada's Denis Shapovalov says he's feeling confident heading into next week's National Bank Open in Toronto. The 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., comes into the tournament as the No. 5 seed and will have a bye through the first round. Shapovalov says he's taken momentum out of Wimbledon where last month he impressed many before falling to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime comes into the National Bank Open seeded ninth and also has a fi