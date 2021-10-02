Sheriff confirms teen dead after shooting in Brandon

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez and Rougned Odor both struck out with two runners on to blunt a ninth-inning rally and the New York Yankees’ lead atop the AL wild-card standings got even tighter with a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. The Yankees’ edge fell to one game over Boston and two games over Toronto after those contenders each won. Seattle was two games back of New York going into the night. The Yankees lost for the second time in 10 games. Rookie Wander Franco gave the Rays