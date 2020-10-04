Sheriff: 1 dead, 3 hurt in Sacramento County shooting

Three people were hospitalized and one person is dead after a shooting inside a Sacramento County market on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened in the area of Yorktown and El Camino avenues, officials said. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said three victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. A fourth victim, who is believed to be the shooter, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the market, the sheriff’s office said. The relationship between the victims and the shooter is unknown. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.