Shereen Bhan: The TV Anchor Who Popularized Business Journalism As Primetime Watch

Award-winning journalist Shereen Bhan has more than 15 years of experience tracking corporate affairs, government policy, and global economies. She has been instrumental in breaking a range of news stories redefining the Indian economic landscape in recent times. Some of her key shows include India Business Hour and Young Turks for CNBC-TV18, We the People for Star TV and Line of Fire for SAB TV.

Watch the video to learn more about her.

(Script by Apurva P; Video produced and edited by Manasi Phadnis)