Shelter-in-Place Issued as Fire Erupts At Louisiana Refinery

A shelter-in-place was issued on the evening of June 3, after a crude oil tank fire at the Calcasieu Refining Company, in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The order was in place for a 3-mile radius around Calcasieu Refining, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a 1.5-mile radius of the refinery, including all of the Graywood subdivision, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire was believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. There were no reports of injuries. Credit: Taylor Lynne Stark via Storyful