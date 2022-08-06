Shelling hits Ukraine's Kostiantynivka

STORY: On Saturday morning, residents were cleaning debris at the site of shelling that damaged dozens of apartments.

An industrial town in the eastern Donetsk region, Kostyantynivka is near the towns of Kramatorsk and Slaviansk.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Putin termed a "special military operation," the conflict has settled into a war of attrition fought largely in the east and south of Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to gain control of the largely Russian-speaking Donbas, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea to the south in 2014.