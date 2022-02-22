Shelling Causes Fire at Luhansk Power Station, Ukrainian State Emergency Service Says

A transformer at a power station in Ukraine’s Luhansk region was set alight due to shelling on February 22, the country’s State Emergency Service (SES) said.

In a Telegram post, the SES of Ukraine said that “a projectile hit a transformer on the territory of a thermal power plant” and was “followed by a fire” at the power station near the city of Schastia.

The SES of Ukraine said the shelling came from “temporarily uncontrolled territory.”

Interfax-Ukraine reported that the Luhansk plant was shutdown leaving residents of Schastia without power, heat, and “water supply.”

Footage shared by the SES of Ukraine showed CCTV footage of the transformer on fire, as well as further footage of a large smoke cloud and crews attending the fire at the plant. Credit: SES of Ukraine via Storyful