Sheldon Keefe's questionable decisions have Leafs in survival mode
From odd lineup decisions to challenging sure goals, the Toronto Maple Leafs head coach is partially responsible for the team's issues in Round 1 versus Montreal.
Two Canadian athletes from different worlds met Saturday because of a combination of the best and the worst in human nature.Olympic cross-country ski champion Beckie Scott, who is the chief executive officer of Spirit North, was told by a colleague Tuesday about a sudden spike in donations to the organization, which works with Indigenous children to provide confidence, leadership skills, and mental and physical health via sport.Twenty-five donations flooded the organization's website in half an hour "which is highly unusual," Scott told The Canadian Press on Saturday from Canmore, Alta."We were really puzzled," Scott said. "We hadn't connected the dots yet."Reports that Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear was the target of racism began surfacing that same day. Bear confirmed the following day in a video statement he'd been subjected to "racist behaviour on social media" after Edmonton's elimination from the first round of NHL playoffs in four straight games by the Winnipeg Jets."I'm here to stand up to this behaviour, to these comments," Bear said during that statement. "I'm proud of where I come, I'm proud to be from Ochapowace First Nation."Spirit North donations spiked by almost $10,000 in 24 hours. Donors indicated in online messages the contributions were because of Bear, Scott said."It felt very heartwarming to receive that support," Bear told The Canadian Press. "It shows people care. I believe I did the right thing."It's just really good to see the support in everyone who stands up with me and everything we're going through."Bear was a child growing up on Saskatchewan's Ochapowace Nation when Scott won gold and silver medals in Olympic cross-country skiing in 2002 and 2006 respectively. Scott received her gold medal two years after her 2002 race. She finished third, but competitors who beat her were eventually disqualified for performance-enhancing doping. Founded in 2009, Spirit North gives Indigenous youth in 62 communities stretching from Ontario to B.C. to Northwest Territories the chance to ski, mountain bike, canoe and try other sports.Half of the organization's board of governors are Indigenous and charity is guided by an Indigenous advisory council.On her first trip to a Northern Alberta school to run a cross-country session, Scott says she watched an eight-year-old boy go from hiding in a cardboard box in the principal's office to throwing his arms in the air and laughing after skiing down a slope."The principal turned to me and said, 'that's the first time I've ever heard him laugh,'" Scott said.Scott, 46, and Bear, 23, didn't cross paths until Bear's agent arranged a virtual meet Saturday."I think it's amazing. I didn't really know about Spirit North until this," Bear said. "It's drawn a lot of interest towards myself. I'm really interested in what she has to offer going forward."Bear has played two seasons for the Oilers. He wore a jersey with his name spelled in Cree in an exhibition game against the Calgary Flames last July.Scott's initial reaction to a jump in donations was she wanted to speak with Bear."That's the most important person who needs to know that these donations have come in his honour," she said."Ethan is a current athlete and I'm a former athlete. We both have the lived experience of the kind of benefits and values sport can bring to someone's life. "Some kids in this country aren't given a chance to experience that. That's unacceptable, so we're very aligned in our values and a determination to try to change that."Spirit North's annual operating budget is $2 million, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made fundraising difficult, Scott said."It's been a tough year for us," she said. "Ten thousand dollars really does feel like a lot at the moment."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
MIAMI (AP) — Not even an hour into the offseason, Jimmy Butler was already looking ahead. There was no run to the NBA Finals this year for the Miami Heat, not even a single playoff victory for the team that rolled through the Eastern Conference in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World last summer. And when it was over, when Miami’s four-game ouster by Milwaukee was complete, Butler quickly summed up the offseason plan. “We can be better,” Butler said. “We’ll be better.” The Heat don’t have a pick in this year’s draft, at least for now, and likely will have somewhere around $25 million in cap space that they can choose to use this summer. Plenty of decisions need to be made about the roster for next season, but the clear cornerstones — Butler and Bam Adebayo, whose $163 million, five-year extension begins this fall — are among the selling points to free agents. Among those who’ll likely be considered, assuming he decides to look for a new team: Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, who insists that he wants to be part of more championship runs wherever he is. “Definitely want that feeling again of getting back to the finals,” Adebayo said. There were no shortage of moments that the Heat can point to with regret this season. They lost 10 games to teams that didn’t end up making the playoffs, lost nine games they led by double figures and were wildly inconsistent. They won 11 out of 12 games in one stretch, then immediately dropped six in a row. And COVID-19 was another issue; Butler tested positive and missed 10 games, a stretch where the Heat went 2-8. “This was one of the more memorable seasons just because it was so uniquely different than anything else we’ve experienced,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Guys had to really adjust and adapt and I really commend our guys for doing that and not becoming cynical or making excuses for all the different protocols and things outside of just the competition.” Even after a season of near-constant adversity, the Heat missed having home-court advantage in Round 1 by just one game in the standings. They’re nowhere near where they want to be — it’s always about contending for titles in Miami — but they believe this summer’s work on the roster won’t require a major overhaul. “I’m appreciative that we get to call this our job, play the game that we love, being around people we enjoy being around,” Butler said. “Maybe it’ll be a little bit different next year, next season, but for this year it was fun. Through the ups and through the downs, nobody complained. You just go out there and compete, play hard, and I think we did that for the most part.” Some of what to watch for as the Heat enter the offseason: BUTLER EXTENSION There would seem to be a reasonable chance that Miami and Butler work out an extension this summer. He’s got two years left — the second year at his option — on his original four-year deal with the Heat, and with Adebayo signed for the next five seasons, taking care of Butler for future years figures to be high on the list of priorities. OLADIPO’S REHAB Victor Oladipo long wanted to play in Miami, and the Heat finally got him in a trade-deadline deal. He appeared in four games before having to shut down and finally get another surgery on the leg he injured in 2019. He won’t be ready for the start of next season — provided things start on time, at least — and it’s still unclear when he could play again. Having surgery in May means a return isn’t likely until November at the earliest. He passed on a $45 million, two-year extension from Houston and enters free agency with the market unclear, given the uncertainty on when he’ll play again. ROBINSON AND NUNN Duncan Robinson is Miami’s single-season 3-point record-holder and one of the best in the league from beyond the arc, and Kendrick Nunn has started 111 regular-season games primarily at point guard in his two Miami seasons. Both are restricted free agents, and what Miami does with its qualifying offers is something to watch this summer. DRAGIC AND IGUODALA Other than Udonis Haslem (whom the Heat would warmly welcome back for a 19th season), Goran Dragic is Miami’s longest-tenured player and the Heat hold a $19 million option on him for next season. Dragic is 35, but his per-36-minute averages this season — 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists — are roughly the same as the numbers he had during his lone All-Star season in 2017-18. Bringing him off the bench over the last couple of years might have extended his career. Andre Iguodala has a $15 million team option for next season; he spent much of this season dealing with a balky hip yet was still effective in his role, and Spoelstra raves about him. Also, the 2021 NBA Finals will be the first since 2010 that do not have either the Heat or Iguodala taking part. THE OLYMPICS Butler, Adebayo and Robinson are among the 57 names under consideration by USA Basketball for the team that it’ll take to the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. team, to be coached by Gregg Popovich, will gather in Las Vegas for training camp in early July to start getting ready and play some warm-up contests. Butler was part of the team that won gold for the U.S. at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. Asked if he’s thinking about playing in Tokyo, Butler sounded undecided. “That’s a good question,” Butler said. “That is a very good question. It’s not out of my mind just yet, but we definitely will see. I don’t know." ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles tendon injury on Sunday. Quinn left Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay in the fifth inning. He stumbled and fell while rounding third base on Ronald Torreyes’ two-run double, got up and hopped home on his right leg. He had to be carried off the field. The oft-injured Quinn ruptured his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in 2013. He has a .173 batting average with two RBIs and four stolen bases in 28 games this season. His latest injury came just four days after he returned from spending three weeks on the IL with a deep cut on his right index finger. He needed nine stitches to close the cut he got while attempting a bunt. Outfielder Travis Jankowski had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Jankowski appeared in 350 major league games with San Diego and Cincinnati between 2015 and 2020, hitting .238 with eight homers and 42 RBIs. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
