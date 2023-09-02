Shelby Township police arrest suspect in cannabis delivery driver robberies
Shelby Township police announced the arrest of a suspect who is accused of robbing two cannabis delivery drivers. The thefts happened within 10 days of each other.
A San Diego woman has been arrested after being accused of a murder-for-hire plot targeting her husband. Tatyana Remley, 42, has been charged with solicitation of murder after meeting with an undercover detective earlier this month and allegedly providing detailed information on how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed of, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office. Remley came onto law enforcement's radar when the sheriff's office made contact with her after responding to a house fire on July 2.
A factory worker attacked his colleague six times with blows to the head with the sharp edge of a hammer.
The disgraced lawyer and convicted murderer provided audio for an upcoming documentary, officials say.
The stabbing took place at an apartment complex in Houston as the man physically assaulted the girl's mother, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
VANCOUVER — There's a stark contrast between public perception and the reality of how homeless people spend money, says a researcher who gave 50 homeless people in British Columbia $7,500 each to do with as they wished. Instead of blowing the windfall on "temptation goods", such as alcohol, drugs or cigarettes, they spent it on rent, clothing and food, the study led by University of British Columbia researcher Jiaying Zhao found. The handout even generated a net saving of almost $800 per recipie
A janitor at a North York school has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student, police say.Officers were called to a school in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area in May 2023 for a report that a student was sexually assaulted by a custodian of the school, Toronto police said in a news release on Thursday.Members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, which is made up of specialized child abuse investigators from the Toronto Police Service in partnership with several commu
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge ruled Thursday that the 84-year-old white homeowner who shot a Black teenager after he mistakenly went to the man’s house must stand trial. Clay County Judge Louis Angles issued the ruling after hearing from several witnesses at a preliminary hearing, including Ralph Yarl, the teenager who was shot by Andrew Lester on April 13 when Yarl went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers. Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic, is charged with first-degr
He told one tenant they “could come up with some ideas,” for rent.
Brett Alan Rotella, 34, is accused of forcefully entering the walkway and assaulting law enforcement who shot rubber bullets at his feet.
OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says 120 people have been fired for claiming a federal COVID-19 benefit while employed there. The CRA is reviewing approximately 600 cases in which current employees received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit — or CERB — during the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefit was worth $2,000 a month to Canadians whose jobs were lost or downgraded as a result of public-health restrictions. The CRA said in July that it had let 20 employees go as a result of its CERB inves
OLIVER, B.C. — RCMP in British Columbia's southern Interior say a man has been found dead after he failed to return home from a planned hike north of Oliver. The Mounties say the local detachment received a report of a missing person on Monday and determined the man had gone paddle boarding the night before on Vaseux Lake, where his board was found "well up on shore." They say the man had communicated with his family from the top of McIntyre Bluff, sending pictures and offering no indication tha
An Ontario judge stayed sexual assault charges against a former cadet major Friday after the alleged victim decided to walk away from the case over an "expansive" request by the defence to obtain records that included her counsellor's files.Ontario Court of Justice Judge Jennifer Woollcombe stayed three courts of sexual assault against Kenneth Richards, 70, a former major with the Cadet Organizations Administration and Training Service (COATS). The charges were initially filed by the Canadian Fo
MONTREAL — Quebec's new tourist accommodation law is now in effect, with hefty fines of up to $100,000 for short-term rental platforms listing properties without a proper government certificate. Under a provincial law adopted in June, as of today rental platforms like Airbnb are prohibited from displaying listings that don't have a registration number and certificate issued by the province. People who want to rent their properties for stays of 31 days or fewer have to acquire registration number
The Securities and Exchange Commission went after the money. The Justice Department is going after her time and freedom after getting it from some partners in alleged crime.
Warning: There are disturbing details in this story.Nicolas Brazeau-D'Avignon was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the 2020 murder of a man in Gatineau.The other accused in the case, Danny Hamel-Racine, was also sentenced in a Gatineau courthouse Thursday and received six-years behind bars.Brazeau-D'Avignon, 33, had been found guilty of second-murder in the violent death of Matthew Francis O'Heron and will not be eligible for parole for 15 years. Hamel-Racine was found guilty of mansl
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has won a favorable ruling in one of two civil lawsuits filed against him in Nevada, one by a woman who alleges he raped her on his tour bus in Washington state in 2001 and another by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on his boat off Florida in 2003. A state court judge on Wednesday declined to dismiss a countersuit that Carter and his attorneys brought alleging defamation by three people in the first case, which was filed last Dece
Christine Padaric has lived through a pain no parent would ever expect.On April 12, 2013, her 17-year-old son Austin died of an overdose. He was at the house of a local drug dealer playing video games when someone encouraged him to snort morphine tablets. He started to show signs of an overdose, but no one called paramedics and he died.Quin Kurtz, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Austin's death in 2015, was sentenced to two years less a day in jail and three years of probation.Less than 10
Two people from Saulnierville, N.S., were arrested and released Wednesday for Fisheries Act infractions following the seizure of live lobster in Moncton, N.B.Fisheries officers seized 110 crates containing about 8,000 lobster, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans posted on social media.Officials returned the lobster to Nova Scotia and released them back into the ocean near Meteghan, N.S., on St. Marys Bay. A DFO spokesperson said later Friday there would be no further comment about the arrests
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A nighttime fire ripped through a rundown apartment building mainly occupied by homeless people and squatters in Johannesburg early Thursday, leaving at least 74 dead, officials said. Some people threw babies out of third-story windows to others waiting below in the desperate scramble to evacuate, witnesses said. At least 12 of those killed were children, the youngest a 1-year-old, according to city and medical officials. They said at a news conference that an undetermined nu