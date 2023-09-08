Shelby County schools on soft lockdown
Shelby County schools on soft lockdown
Shelby County schools on soft lockdown
When a School Board member equates being overweight with being gay, the quality of education in Miami-Dade has reached a new low, says Fabiola Santiago | Opinion
POINTE-DE-L'ÉGLISE, NOVA SCOTIA — Nova Scotia’s only French-language university is encouraging survivors of historical sexual assaults on its campus to contact police. Université Sainte-Anne said on Facebook Thursday evening that it supports the RMCP's appeal to the public for information about alleged sexual assaults at the school. The Mounties say they became aware this week of allegations of more than 50 incidents of sexual assault at the campus between 2015 and 2019. They say a review of the
TORONTO — Inflation is driving more post-secondary students to stay home with their parents as they complete their studies — marking a shift from a decade ago, a poll published by RBC on Wednesday shows. Almost half of respondents aged 18-29, or 47 per cent, said they plan to live with their parents this school year, compared with 36 per cent of students in 2013, the online survey reported. The survey, which was conducted by Ipsos and surveyed 1,000 Canadian post-secondary students between June
A rural school district in the British Columbia Interior has filled a shortfall of teachers with help from an anonymous benefactor who donated $200,000 to welcome new educators. At a time when schools across the province are struggling with staff recruitment and retention, the Gold Trail School District offered $10,000 incentives to attract new teachers, and $15,000 for those who agreed to move to the small town of Lytton which was devastated by fire two years ago. Superintendent Teresa Downs sa
Amid culture wars, the California Legislature approves AB 1078, which would fine school boards for banning materials that discuss race or LGBTQ+ issues.
Overall, Ron De Santis’ education policies have been among the most controversial aspects of his administration | Opinion |
UK universities need ‘a sustainable funding model’ to be engines of innovation and change, the higher education sector chief will say.
A battle is brewing over a new gender identity disclosure policy in the Rocklin Unified School District.
In Merrimack, students were sent home early from school because of the heat and because so many school buildings don't have air conditioning.
Students at Davie County High School were released early from school on Wednesday afternoon. School leaders said an air conditioning malfunction
Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry dramatically upped the ante in his war with the royal family Friday as he upstaged his estranged brother Prince William by making a shock visit to the late Queen Elizabeth’s grave on the one-year anniversary of her death.He was snapped by a member of the public emerging from St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where t
Food Network's Guy Fieri took to Instagram to mourn the loss of his friend Steve Harwell, the lead singer of Smash Mouth.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a service honoring Queen Elizabeth in Wales
Julia Fox attended the Soho House Awards wearing a mini dress that featured a graphic print of a naked woman's torso styled with sky-high platform heels.
Kaia Gerber wears a Paco Rabanne gold bra and skirt in her latest Instagram post that is the gold co-ord version of Elle Fanning's silver disco dress.
Karen Spencer has explained that Prince William inherited Diana's precious items on his 30th birthday – here's everything you need to know
The animal has a nickname around the community.
Conan O’Brien’s joke in 2004 about Masterson being “caught soon” took on a darker connotation after the “That ’70s Show” actor was sentenced for two rapes.
There's "no way to spin" new polling numbers for the president, said the "Inside Politics" host.
The reality star also labeled the That '70s Show actor a "rude little boy."