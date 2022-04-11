Sheep Shows Young Herding Dog Who's Boss on Scotland Farm

A sheep showed a young work dog who was boss on a farm in Pitroddie, Scotland.

Sean Hannah posted video to TikTok on February 16 showing his dog, Echo, being trained to round the herd before a sheep turns and charges at the border collie.

Hannah told Storyful that Echo was about to start working a few weeks after the video was taken. He said Echo “can sometimes be a little clumsy and even though he is a big boy, he’s a big baby.” Credit: Sean Hannah via Storyful

Video Transcript

